Dr. Maninder Kahlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maninder Kahlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Kahlon works at
Locations
1
Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 322-5700
2
Phoenix3815 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116
3
Center for Neurology and Spine14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 322-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr kahlon cares he listens carefully and takes his time. I did not feel rushed I felt heard. He is confident and kind.
About Dr. Maninder Kahlon, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184695165
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Macomb Hosps Corp|Long Island Jewish Med Center|St Frances Med Center
- Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
Frequently Asked Questions
