Dr. Manish Amin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at Southeast Valley Gastroenterology in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.