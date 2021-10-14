Overview of Dr. Manish Bhandari, MD

Dr. Manish Bhandari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Bhandari works at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH, Mason, OH and Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.