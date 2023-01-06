See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (64)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD

Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center

Dr. Champaneria works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champaneria's Office Locations

    Scripps Clinic
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9950
    Scripps Clinic
    12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Champaneria is wonderful! I had been contemplating getting a specific procedure for some time, and I finally pulled the trigger and am so happy I did! Dr. Champaneria was incredibly professional, thorough, and empathetic. He walked me through all the risks and complications at my consultation, so I felt completely informed making the decision, and I trusted him throughout the process. Unlike most surgeons, he spent ample time with me, was patient, and listened to all my concerns. The procedure was successful and recovery was so quick. He checked in to make sure I was healing well, even before my appointment. Couldn't be happier with the results!
    About Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437356375
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champaneria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champaneria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champaneria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champaneria works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Champaneria’s profile.

    Dr. Champaneria has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champaneria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Champaneria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champaneria.

