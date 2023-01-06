Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champaneria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD
Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
Dr. Champaneria works at
Dr. Champaneria's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 554-9950
-
2
Scripps Clinic12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Champaneria is wonderful! I had been contemplating getting a specific procedure for some time, and I finally pulled the trigger and am so happy I did! Dr. Champaneria was incredibly professional, thorough, and empathetic. He walked me through all the risks and complications at my consultation, so I felt completely informed making the decision, and I trusted him throughout the process. Unlike most surgeons, he spent ample time with me, was patient, and listened to all my concerns. The procedure was successful and recovery was so quick. He checked in to make sure I was healing well, even before my appointment. Couldn't be happier with the results!
About Dr. Manish Champaneria, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1437356375
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champaneria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champaneria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champaneria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Champaneria works at
Dr. Champaneria has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more.
Dr. Champaneria speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Champaneria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champaneria, there are benefits to both methods.