Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Minden, LA.
Dr. Dhawan works at
Dr. Dhawan's Office Locations
Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc10600 Industrial Dr, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (213) 320-5933
CHRISTUS Health850 Olive St Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (800) 336-7379
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never rushes, cares and keeps patient informed on medical status.
About Dr. Manish Dhawan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1083618912
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhawan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
