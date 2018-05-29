Dr. Manish Fozdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fozdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Fozdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Fozdar, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University.
Dr. Fozdar works at
Locations
Triangle Forensic Neuropsychiatry Pllc4700 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 250, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 322-1954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional, compassionate, and caring. Vast knowledge of traumatic brain injury and how to treat it. Very helpful and needed after traumatic brain injury!!
About Dr. Manish Fozdar, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1497751143
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School
- Massachusetts Mental Health Center Program B
- Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fozdar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fozdar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fozdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fozdar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fozdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fozdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fozdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.