Dr. Manish Gala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Gala spent time reviewing my tests from other doctors and I am confident he will discover the cause and complete all proper testing to find the right treatment and diagnosis for me. I have been to several bad GI doctors. I never felt rushed or like a number to Dr. Gala. I left feeling confident in his ability to treat me. He is knowledgable, up to date in his field, personable and very good at listening. He respects his patients and their partners.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033399357
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gala has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gala.
