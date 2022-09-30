Overview of Dr. Manish Gera, MD

Dr. Manish Gera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dr SN Medical College, University Of Rajasthan and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Gera works at Internal Medicine Nephrology in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Shelburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Overweight and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.