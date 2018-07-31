Overview

Dr. Manish Gharia, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Geneva, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Gharia works at Mercy Walworth Medical Center in Lake Geneva, WI with other offices in Oak Creek, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.