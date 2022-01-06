Overview

Dr. Manish Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Russian State Medical University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Gupta Heart and Vascular Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.