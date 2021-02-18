Overview of Dr. Manish Jain, MD

Dr. Manish Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Jain works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.