Dr. Manish Kapadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Kapadia, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from P.S. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Kapadia works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Pulmonary Medicine3014 Tamiami Trl Ste 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6982
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, called his office complaining of shortness of breath. Immediately scheduled a chest x-ray which showed fluid on my lung. Drained fluid which had cancer cells present. He referred me to a Oncologist and I've begun immunotherapy/chemotherapy.
About Dr. Manish Kapadia, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1205865615
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- VA Medical Center
- P.S. Medical College
- P.S. Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapadia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.