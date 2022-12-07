Dr. Manish Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Kumar, MD is a Dermatologist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Eastern Iowa Dermatology Plc2880 Aaa Ct, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 359-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Got in right away. Polite and compassionate. Does very good job!!Would recommend him
About Dr. Manish Kumar, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033198395
Education & Certifications
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Intertrigo, Keloid Scar and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.