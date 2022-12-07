Overview

Dr. Manish Kumar, MD is a Dermatologist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Kumar works at Eastern Iowa Dermatology PLC in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Keloid Scar and Skin Tag Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.