Dr. Manish Lambat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Lambat, MD
Dr. Manish Lambat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville/ Norton Leatherman Spine Center
Dr. Lambat works at
Dr. Lambat's Office Locations
Manish Lambat, MD2001 S Cynthia St Ste D, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 618-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lambat is an awesome doctor. He was 100%. He did surgery for my scoliosis. I thank him so much for making me better. I was scared but brave enough to put myself in great hands from Dr. Lambat. He talked about the process of it. Thank you Dr. Lambat.
About Dr. Manish Lambat, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063668176
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville/ Norton Leatherman Spine Center
- B.J. Hospital For Children
- Government Medical College
- Shivaji Science College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambat works at
Dr. Lambat has seen patients for Broken Arm, Limb Pain and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lambat speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambat.
