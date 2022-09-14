Overview of Dr. Manish Mehta, MD

Dr. Manish Mehta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Vascular Health Partners, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY and Queensbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.