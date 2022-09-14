Dr. Manish Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Mehta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Vascular Health Partners - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 125, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 782-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Vascular Health Partners - Amsterdam2520 Riverfront Ctr, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 782-3900Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Vascular Health Partners - Queensbury123 Quaker Rd Ste 106, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 782-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Smart man and very thorough. Put a stent in today. Very kind and would recommend him. ????????
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1376534602
- Montefiore Medical Center
- 1999|North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
- 1995
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
