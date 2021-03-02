Overview of Dr. Manish Parikh, MD

Dr. Manish Parikh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center



Dr. Parikh works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.