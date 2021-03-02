See All Interventional Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Manish Parikh, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manish Parikh, MD

Dr. Manish Parikh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Parikh works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parikh's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
  View other providers who treat Angina
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    I don’t know where to even begin to describe all that Dr. Parikh has done for my family throughout the years. He has been seeing my whole family for many years and has saved the lives of so many of us on multiple occasions. We would be lost without him. Beyond being an extremely intelligent and methodical physician, he is compassionate, kind, and the type of doctor you entrust with your whole family. Dr. Parikh also has phenomenal staff. His assistant, Sun Young Genin, is caring, attentive, and all around wonderful. She is extremely responsive. Together, Dr. Parikh and Sun make the dream team. We cannot find the words to thank Dr. Parikh and Sun for all that they do for us. We are so grateful to have found them.
    Tatyana Taras — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Manish Parikh, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1891882965
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

