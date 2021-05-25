Overview of Dr. Manish Patel, MD

Dr. Manish Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health and Science Center



Dr. Patel works at Southwest Orthopedic Group - Little River Healthcare in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.