Dr. Manish Patel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Manish Patel, DPM
Dr. Manish Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Institute12121 Richmond Ave Ste 415, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 531-4100
Oak Bend Medical Group7830 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 280, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 238-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There's usually a little wait before getting called back to an exam room, but the doctor and nurses are pleasant, compassionate, and do seem to care about the patient.
About Dr. Manish Patel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255688255
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
