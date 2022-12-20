Overview of Dr. Manish Patel, DPM

Dr. Manish Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Foot & Ankle Institute in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.