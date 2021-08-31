Overview of Dr. Manish Patel, MD

Dr. Manish Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Lake Medical Associates in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.