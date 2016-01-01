Dr. Manish Saran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Saran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Saran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Saran works at
Locations
Womens and Childrens Center for Mental Wellness7591 Fern Ave Ste 1705, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 550-3398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manish Saran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saran works at
Dr. Saran has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saran.
