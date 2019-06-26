Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Manish H. Shah, MD, PC101 University Blvd Ste 220, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 708-8234
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I am so happy I chose Dr. Shah for my rhino/septoplasty. He is compassionate and thoughtful in his approach and explains the procedure very thoroughly. He wants the patient to be educated in his reasoning for what he does and make sure everyone is on the same page. He took the time to understand what I wanted in a final outcome, as well as being very realistic with the results and making sure my breathing was optimal after surgery. He answered every question I had pre and post-op, (and was available for any questions I had while recovering, which is rare to find). It has been one month post-op, and I could not be more thrilled with my nose. Although I am only one month out, my nose is already everything I wanted and so much more, and my breathing is better than ever. Dr. Shah is truly a miracle worker. I cannot wait to see how it continues to change throughout the next eleven months. Dr. Shah represents the very genuine and sincere side of healthcare that is so rare to find nowadays
About Dr. Manish Shah, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437121340
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital/Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
- University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.