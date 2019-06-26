See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Manish Shah, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Shah Aesthetic Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manish H. Shah, MD, PC
    101 University Blvd Ste 220, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 708-8234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Hypoplasia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Hypoplasia

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 26, 2019
I am so happy I chose Dr. Shah for my rhino/septoplasty. He is compassionate and thoughtful in his approach and explains the procedure very thoroughly. He wants the patient to be educated in his reasoning for what he does and make sure everyone is on the same page. He took the time to understand what I wanted in a final outcome, as well as being very realistic with the results and making sure my breathing was optimal after surgery. He answered every question I had pre and post-op, (and was available for any questions I had while recovering, which is rare to find). It has been one month post-op, and I could not be more thrilled with my nose. Although I am only one month out, my nose is already everything I wanted and so much more, and my breathing is better than ever. Dr. Shah is truly a miracle worker. I cannot wait to see how it continues to change throughout the next eleven months. Dr. Shah represents the very genuine and sincere side of healthcare that is so rare to find nowadays
    About Dr. Manish Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437121340
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital/Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

