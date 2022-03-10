Overview of Dr. Manish Shah, MD

Dr. Manish Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Shah works at Clinical Urology Associates PC in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Fort Payne, AL and Guntersville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.