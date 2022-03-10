Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Shah, MD
Dr. Manish Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Clinical Urology Associates PC713 GOODYEAR AVE, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-4040
Clinical Urology Associates PC301 Medical Center Dr SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Directions (256) 845-0141
Gadsden Regional Medical Center1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-4040
Mmcn Family Medical Center7938 AL Highway 69 Ste 360, Guntersville, AL 35976 Directions (256) 492-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had kidney cancer and Dr. Shah removed the kidney and some lymph nodes. He is no nonsense and just matter of fact and I appreciate that about him. He did an excellent job. I had no complications from the surgery. He and his associates checked on me every day while in the hospital. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Manish Shah, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558328625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.