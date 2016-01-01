Overview of Dr. Manish Shah, MD

Dr. Manish Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at SAINT PETERS UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Skillman, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

