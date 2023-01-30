Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal (GI) Oncology1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Shah and his staff are deeply knowledgeable in the treatment of esophageal cancer. They are responsive to all of your health needs and make judicious referrals. I have been treated by Dr. Shah and his staff for five years and they always are caring and responsive.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, American Sign Language, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks American Sign Language, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.