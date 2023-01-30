See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Manish Shah, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manish Shah, MD

Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Shah works at Gastrointestinal (GI) Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal (GI) Oncology
    1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Esophageal Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    Dr. Shah and his staff are deeply knowledgeable in the treatment of esophageal cancer. They are responsive to all of your health needs and make judicious referrals. I have been treated by Dr. Shah and his staff for five years and they always are caring and responsive.
    — Jan 30, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Manish Shah, MD
    About Dr. Manish Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750473922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Gastrointestinal (GI) Oncology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shah speaks American Sign Language, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

