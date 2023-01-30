Overview of Dr. Manish Shah, MD

Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center



Dr. Shah works at Gastrointestinal (GI) Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.