Overview of Dr. Manish Shah, MD
Dr. Manish Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Wesley Chapel Internal Medicine and Pediatrics2038 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 929-3622
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I have been a patient of Dr. Shah's for many years and he is top-notch! Whether it is a yearly checkup- or I am ill... I always get the best treatment from the staff and Dr. Shah. It is as if I am their only patient. It is rare to not be able to offer ANY suggestions for improvement- but they are knocking the ball out of the park. Dr. Shah is the best. It is just that simple! You won't be disappointed. Thank you much.
About Dr. Manish Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1902826035
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- All Children Hosp/Usf
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks French, Gujarati and Hindi.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.