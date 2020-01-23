Dr. Manish Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Sheth, MD
Dr. Manish Sheth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
- 1 2386 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (888) 790-9377
-
2
Sokyahealth LLC5060 Shoreham Pl Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (619) 383-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheth?
Dr. Sheth and Erica were amazing~. He helped me get on new medications and then Erica helped get them approved She even got me a discount by a coupon. I really appreciate everyone at this office
About Dr. Manish Sheth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225083272
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.