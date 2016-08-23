Dr. Manish Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Manish Singh, MD
Dr. Manish Singh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Motilal Nehru Med Coll and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1430 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Southern Brain And Spine3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 454-0141
Tulane Neurosurgery1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough. Great bedside manner. A pleasure.
About Dr. Manish Singh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013187756
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Motilal Nehru Med Coll
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
