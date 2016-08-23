Overview of Dr. Manish Singh, MD

Dr. Manish Singh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Motilal Nehru Med Coll and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - Covington in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.