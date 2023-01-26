See All Nephrologists in Mount Prospect, IL
Dr. Manish Tanna, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (113)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manish Tanna, MD

Dr. Manish Tanna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Tanna works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois
    601 W Golf Rd Ste 105, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 439-8780
  2. 2
    Rolling Meadows Office
    5999 New Wilke Rd Ste 200, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 221-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Nephrotic Syndrome
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Nephrotic Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    He takes his time with you and looks into everything He is a very caring Dr
    Doreen Rugar — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Manish Tanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821096470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center|Rush-Presby-St Lukes MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Medical Education

