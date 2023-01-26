Overview of Dr. Manish Tanna, MD

Dr. Manish Tanna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Tanna works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.