Dr. Manish Thapar, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (64)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manish Thapar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Thapar works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology
    132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Jul 15, 2018
    I honestly can't say enough good abt Dr. Thapar. He's been treating me 3 1/2 yrs and I wouldn't be as comfortable w/ a different Dr. He's always professional and has genuine compassion.
    BRIAN KANE in PHILADELPHIA , PA — Jul 15, 2018
    About Dr. Manish Thapar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    1124245162
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Government Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thapar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thapar works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thapar’s profile.

    Dr. Thapar has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thapar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thapar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thapar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

