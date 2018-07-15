Overview

Dr. Manish Thapar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Thapar works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.