Dr. Manish Upadhyay, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (22)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manish Upadhyay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Upadhyay works at Manish Upadhyay MD Inc in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Manish Upadhyay MD Inc
    508 Gibson Dr Ste 270, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 771-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 15, 2020
    I've got type 1 diabetes and Hashimoto's disease (low thyroid) and have been seeing Dr Upadhyay for a few years. When I started seeing him I was having problems with my A1C drifting up but not being able to figure out why. He's very knowledgable and explains things well and was able to help me identify a few things to change to improve my control and bring my A1C's back down to a good level
    — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manish Upadhyay, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962432039
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Upadhyay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyay works at Manish Upadhyay MD Inc in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Upadhyay’s profile.

    Dr. Upadhyay has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

