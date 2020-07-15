Dr. Upadhyay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manish Upadhyay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manish Upadhyay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Manish Upadhyay MD Inc508 Gibson Dr Ste 270, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 771-4747
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've got type 1 diabetes and Hashimoto's disease (low thyroid) and have been seeing Dr Upadhyay for a few years. When I started seeing him I was having problems with my A1C drifting up but not being able to figure out why. He's very knowledgable and explains things well and was able to help me identify a few things to change to improve my control and bring my A1C's back down to a good level
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Upadhyay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyay has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.