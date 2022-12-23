Dr. Manish Vira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Vira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Vira, MD
Dr. Manish Vira, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Vira works at
Dr. Vira's Office Locations
The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manish Vira is an excellent urologist both knowledgeable and compassionate. Love being his patient!!
About Dr. Manish Vira, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1407054398
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Urology Ny And Presby Hosp, General Surgery
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University
- Rice University, Houston TX
- Urology
