Dr. Manish Vira, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manish Vira, MD

Dr. Manish Vira, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Vira works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology
    450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500
  2. 2
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr. Manish Vira is an excellent urologist both knowledgeable and compassionate. Love being his patient!!
    Brian G. Smernoff — Dec 23, 2022
    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1407054398
    • National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Urology Ny And Presby Hosp, General Surgery
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Rice University, Houston TX
    • Urology
    Dr. Manish Vira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vira works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vira’s profile.

    Dr. Vira has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

