Dr. Manish Viradia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Viradia, MD
Dr. Manish Viradia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Viradia works at
Dr. Viradia's Office Locations
MidJersey Orthopaedics8100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
- 3 1322 State Route 31 N, Annandale, NJ 08801 Directions (908) 894-7222
Kessler Rehab. Center194 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V seemed like the only healthcare professional who listened to me, understood, and respected me, didn’t dismiss me just because I am older.
About Dr. Manish Viradia, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1457345324
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viradia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viradia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viradia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viradia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viradia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viradia speaks Gujarati.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Viradia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viradia.
