Overview of Dr. Manish Wani, MD

Dr. Manish Wani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Wani works at Texas Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.