Dr. Manisha Chahal, MD
Overview
Dr. Manisha Chahal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500 Fl 5, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait time, procedure performed quickly. Questions were answered.
About Dr. Manisha Chahal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahal has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.