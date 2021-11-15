Dr. Manisha Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Garg, MD
Overview of Dr. Manisha Garg, MD
Dr. Manisha Garg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
-
1
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Endocrinology2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?
Dr. Garg has been treating me for hypothyroidism and type 1 diabetes for several years now. I am thankful for the care i have received here. My a1c has greatly improved and I have gotten all the help Ive asked for. There is a friendly and conscientiousness staff at this office.
About Dr. Manisha Garg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215215389
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.