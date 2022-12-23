Overview of Dr. Manisha Naik, DO

Dr. Manisha Naik, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Naik works at Regional Rheumatology, PC in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.