Dr. Manisha Naik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Naik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manisha Naik, DO
Dr. Manisha Naik, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Rheumatology, PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 406B, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 685-0785
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
Dr. Naik has been treating my osteoporosis for over 4 years, diagnosed after a serious fall and shoulder break. She educated me on all my medication options, provided timely referrals for my infusions, and reviewed my diet, suppplements and exercise to be sure I was doing everything I could to stay healthy. She stays current on treatments, medications and research in the field. I appreciate her straightforward manner and advice. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Manisha Naik, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1912108176
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naik speaks Marathi.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.