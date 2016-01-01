Overview of Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD

Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Parulekar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Maywood, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.