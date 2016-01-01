See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD

Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Parulekar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Maywood, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Geriatric Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Emilia Asare, NP
Emilia Asare, NP
3.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Maged Boutros, MD
Dr. Maged Boutros, MD
4.9 (88)
View Profile

Dr. Parulekar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health
    360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 613-1119
  2. 2
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    301 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9662
  3. 3
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    600 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9266
  4. 4
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    90 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9820
  5. 5
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    260 S MAIN ST, Lodi, NJ 07644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 384-1608
  6. 6
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    544 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 949-8201
  7. 7
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9209
  8. 8
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 613-1721
  9. 9
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    12-15 Saddle River Rd # 4317, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 613-1890
  10. 10
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Magnolia Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 613-2392
  11. 11
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    300 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 903-2942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parulekar?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parulekar to family and friends

    Dr. Parulekar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parulekar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD.

    About Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285689588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Topiwala National Med College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parulekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parulekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parulekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parulekar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Maywood, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Parulekar’s profile.

    Dr. Parulekar has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parulekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parulekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parulekar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parulekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parulekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manisha Parulekar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.