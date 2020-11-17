Overview of Dr. Manisha Patel, MD

Dr. Manisha Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Behramji Jijibhai Med. College - India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Patel works at ZELLIER DIALYSIS LLC in North Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.