Dr. Manisha Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Manisha Patel, MD
Dr. Manisha Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Galen Medical Group Obgyn1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-9133
Beacon Health Services1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9500
Parkridge East Hospital941 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 894-7870
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0520
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel came in and sat down with me and asked lots of questions and encouraged me to ask questions. She was very interested in my well being and and was very thorough in explaining what the options are for treatment of menopausal symptoms. I really appreciated her demeanor and the amount of time spent with me. I felt genuinely cared for.
About Dr. Manisha Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669434973
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
