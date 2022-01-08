Dr. Sahay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manisha Sahay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manisha Sahay, MD
Dr. Manisha Sahay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Sahay's Office Locations
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.1850 W Winchester Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sahay appears to be personable & competent.
About Dr. Manisha Sahay, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahay has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.