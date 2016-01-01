Dr. Shende has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manisha Shende, MD
Overview of Dr. Manisha Shende, MD
Dr. Manisha Shende, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Shende works at
Dr. Shende's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic Surgeons Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 110, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 627-2000
UPMC Hamot Flagship Cardiovascular Surgeons120 E 2nd St Fl 4, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manisha Shende, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912910084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery

