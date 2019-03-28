Overview

Dr. Manisha Shingate, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.