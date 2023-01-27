Overview

Dr. Manisha Thakur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Thakur works at Manisha and Sanjay Thakur MD PC in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.