Overview of Dr. Manishkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Manishkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE|Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Precision Cardiac and Vascular Care in Desoto, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.