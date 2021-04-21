Overview

Dr. Manjakkollai Veerabagu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Veerabagu works at AnMed Health Upstate Gastroenterology Digestive Health Center in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.