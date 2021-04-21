Dr. Manjakkollai Veerabagu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veerabagu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjakkollai Veerabagu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Upstate Gastroenterology1922 McConnell Springs Rd Ste A, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6050Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
One of my favorite doctors because of his skill and kindness
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952309049
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- U Ill Coll Med
- U Ill Coll Med
- Kilpauk Med Coll
