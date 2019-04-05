Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manjari Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manjari Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
OB/GYN of East Brunswick172 Summerhill Rd Ste 1, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 254-1500
- 2 1636 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 943-9160
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is the best! Her diligence saved my life, and she called often during my recovery, even though she wasn’t the one to perform the surgery. She cares tremendously about her patients.
About Dr. Manjari Gupta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1710275672
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.