Dr. Manjeet Geeta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Geeta works at Quest Diagnostics Inc in Portage, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.