Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD

Hematology
4.4 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD

Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lingamurthy works at Florida Cancer Care - Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, M.D., P.A. in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lingamurthy's Office Locations

    Palm Beach County Office
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 727-3800
    Broward County Office
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 582-1850
    Cancer Center of Sarasota-Manatee
    4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 100, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-1872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Melanoma
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia
Melanoma
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306937669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lingamurthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lingamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lingamurthy has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingamurthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

