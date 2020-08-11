Overview

Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Prabhu works at POST OAKS CARE CENTER in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation, Alcohol Withdrawal and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.