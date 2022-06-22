See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Effingham, IL
Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Effingham, IL. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Prabhu works at HSHS Medical Group-Effingham in Effingham, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL, Pana, IL, Taylorville, IL and Litchfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Effingham
    900 W Temple Ave Ste 2500B, Effingham, IL 62401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur
    1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    HSHS Medical Group General Surgery Specialty Clinic Pana
    101 E 9th St # 105, Pana, IL 62557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
  4. 4
    HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Taylorville
    1304 Burnett Dr, Taylorville, IL 62568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  5. 5
    HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Litchfield
    1215 Franciscan Dr Fl 2, Litchfield, IL 62056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Pana Community Hospital
  • Taylorville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 22, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Prabhu for several years. He has always been very polite, informative and caring. He is always a good listener, and is very respectful in his overall care. Dr. Prabhu makes himself available to his patients at any time, a fact that I especially appreciate. I can't say enough good about Dr. Prabhu - he is simply the best.
    Carolyn Butts — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1770683450
    • 1770683450
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

